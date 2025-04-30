Breaking :FBI, DEA, IRS And CIA To Release Tinubu US Probe Reports May 2nd, 2025

Parties involved in the investigation of the alleged drug-related case involving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 1990s are expected to release investigation reports on Friday, May 2 as ordered by the court.

The agencies expected to make their investigation reports available are US Attorneys, Department of State, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The release followed an order of a US District Court for the District Court of Columbia, which in early April ordered remaining parties in the matter, apart from CIA, to jointly file the report on the status of any outstanding issues in this case, as described in the accompanying order to release the documents on May 2, 2025.

The orders, according to the Premium Times, came from Judge Beryl Howell, on a freedom of information request, which he affirmed that withholding same from public disclosure is “neither logical nor plausible.”

The suit was filed by an American, Aaron Greenspan, in June 2023 under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) against the offices of the US agencies, accusing them of violating the FOIA by failing to release within the statutory time “documents relating to purported federal investigations into” President Tinubu and one Abiodun Agbele.

Between 2022 and 2023, Greenspan filed 12 FOIA requests with six different US government agencies and components seeking information about a joint investigation conducted by the FBI, IRS, DEA, and the US Attorney’s Offices for the Northern District of Indiana and Northern District of Illinois.

In each FOIA request, the American sought criminal investigative records about four named individuals “allegedly associated with the drug ring: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lee Andrew Edwards, Mueez Abegboyega Akande, and Abiodun Agbele.”

Daily Trust