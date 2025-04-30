Air Peace Chairman, Dr. Onyema, Rallies Stakeholders On Aviation Security: Says “Let This Not Be Another Talkshop”

At the high-level Symposium on the Fundamentality of Aviation Security in Achieving the Safe-Skies Goal held on April 29, 2025, the air was thick with urgency and resolve. The spotlight of the day fell on Dr. Alex Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace Airline Limited, whose goodwill message served as both a sober reflection and a passionate call to action for Nigeria’s aviation stakeholders.

Standing before a hall filled with regulators, operators, security experts, and aviation professionals, Dr. Onyema delivered remarks that cut to the heart of the industry’s most critical priority—safety.

“It is a privilege to be here this morning,” he began, acknowledging the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for organizing the symposium and for its persistent efforts in oversight and regulation. He described the symposium’s theme—“Fundamentality of Aviation Security in Achieving the Safe-Skies Goal”—as both timely and pressing.

For Onyema, aviation security is not just protocol, it’s the industry’s “lifeblood.” With global threats evolving at breakneck speed—from cyberattacks to insider threats and terrorism—he stressed that Nigeria’s aviation architecture must be continuously reimagined and strengthened.

Central to his message was the importance of synergy. “No one agency or operator can do it alone,” he warned. “Airlines, airport authorities, security agencies, regulators, and private sector partners must work in concert.” He highlighted how Air Peace has modeled this collaborative approach by investing heavily in cutting-edge security technology, continuous training, and institutional partnerships.

However, the veteran airline boss cautioned against an overreliance on hardware and checklists. “Security is also about mindset,” he said, emphasizing that vigilance, intelligence-sharing, and uncompromising compliance must be cultural norms across the aviation ecosystem.

Dr. Onyema urged the symposium not to become “another talkshop,” but a launchpad for concrete, collective action. “Let us share best practices, raise hard questions, and commit to actionable outcomes,” he appealed.

As he concluded his address, Dr. Onyema reaffirmed Air Peace’s commitment to collaboration and aviation excellence. “Our passengers deserve nothing less,” he stated solemnly, “and our future as an aviation nation depends on it.”

In retrospect, the message from Air Peace’s chairman stands as a clarion call—one that challenges Nigeria’s aviation sector to evolve beyond rhetoric and towards resolute action in securing the skies.