Breaking : EFCC Arraigns Billionaire Aisha Achimugu In Court 24 Hours After Arrest

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has brought businesswoman Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu before the Federal High Court in Abuja, complying with a court directive. Achimugu faces charges related to alleged money laundering and criminal conspiracy.





Previously, the EFCC declared Achimugu wanted after she failed to honor an invitation concerning these allegations. The commission obtained an arrest warrant following her absence and initiated legal proceedings. ￼ ￼





Achimugu’s legal team has contested the EFCC’s actions, describing them as unjust and politically motivated. They argue that the commission’s measures, including property raids and the declaration of her as wanted, constitute a violation of her rights.





The EFCC maintains that its investigation is solely focused on financial crimes and is not influenced by political considerations. The case continues to draw significant public attention as proceedings unfold.



