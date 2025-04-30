Davido Arrests Blogger After Cyberbullying

Davido has arrested a Twitter influencer named Arike that has been using his son's death to troll him.

She's also a hardcore Wizkid fan and constantly disparages his works by comparing him to Wizkid.

Part of the things she wrote are as follows

"album sinking in the charts like his son sank in water"

"Morayo (Wizkid Mom) witnessed the success of her son before she passed than Ify (Davido late son) that took Davido career under water with him.

If you noticed, she even tagged him boldly to the post.

She's currently in police custody awaiting trial.