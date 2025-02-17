Woman Arrested For Killing Her 4 Year Old Baby For Soiling

A Kenyan woman, Melvin Owuor, has been arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old son in Nairobi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations - DCI, in a statement on Sunday, February 16, 2025, said Melvin was arrested along with her friend in connection with the tragic death of the minor.

According to DCI, the boy had succumbed to injuries inflicted by his mother after he reportedly soiled himself while answering the call of nature.

Melvin, accompanied by her friend, took the lifeless body of her son to a hospital on December 9, 2024.

However, after reporting the incident to the police, as directed by mortuary officials, the two failed to return and subsequently switched off their phones.

The suspicious behaviour prompted the mortician to report the matter to Mowlem Police State, raising alarm among authorities.

“The suspect-Melvin Owuor (mother) while in the company of her friend is reported to have taken a lifeless body of the child to Mama Lucy Hospital mortuary on December 9, 2024 but failed to return after reporting the incident to the police as guided by the morgue officials,” the statement read.

“Alarmingly, Melvin and her friend switched off their phones, raising suspicion that led the facility mortician to report the incident at Mowlem police station.

“Detectives drawn from Dandora in collaboration with CRIB hawkshaws drawn from Nairobi area swung into action where they established shocking details about the child’s final moments.

“Whereas the suspect initially claimed that the child died while asleep, it was found that the minor had succumbed to injuries inflicted by his mother after an alleged incident, where the boy had reportedly soiled himself while answering the call of nature.

“Upon deeper interrogation, it was uncovered that Melvin Owuor is the biological mother of the deceased child; a revelation that has added an even darker layer to the already heartbreaking case of the boy’s untimely d3ath.”