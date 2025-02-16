16 Year Old Boy Commits Suicide In Bayelsa

A 16-year-old boy, Ayibanua Timipre, has reportedly committed suicide in Kpansia area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The teenager took his own life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his father’s house on Saturday morning, February 15, 2025.

Timipre, from Igbomotoru Community in Southern Ijaw LGA, was found hanging with the rope still attached to the fan.

While the reason for his su!cide remains unknown, some residents speculate it may have been linked to punishment from his parents after he allegedly stole N27,000 from the house.

Some residents described the deceased as a quiet and well-liked boy who was learning mobile phone repair in the community.

It was gathered that he celebrated his 16th birthday on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

The lifeless body of the deceased was subsequently recovered by a team of police officers.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Musa Mohammed, confirmed the tragic incident.