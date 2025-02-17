Viral Video: Petrol Retailers Back NNPCL

Nigerians have called on the Federal Government to conduct fresh tests to confirm the quality of petrol sold in filling stations across the country.

This came amid allegations from a viral video that the petrol from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited doesn’t last long in fuel tanks.

This is even as the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria said the fuel from the NNPC is of the quality standard.

On Saturday, the NNPC denied claims that it sells substandard petrol with a high burn rate. In a statement by its spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, the NNPC said it was reacting to a viral video claiming that its petrol does not last long when used.

A video had surfaced online where a content creator claimed he bought a litre of Dangote petrol from MRS filling station in Alapere, Lagos at N925 and the same litre from NNPC in Ojodu Berger at the rate of N945.

According to him, he poured the fuel into separate power generators and the one running on NNPC fuel stopped after 17 minutes while the Dangote petrol lasted until 30 minutes.

But the NNPC said the petrol purchased from its filling station in Ojodu Berger was from the Dangote refinery, a claim that was denied by some officials of the refinery who wondered why the NNPC dragged the refinery into the controversy.

“The NNPC Ltd strongly refutes the false and misleading allegations made in a viral video circulating online, which claims that NNPC fuel does not last. This assertion is baseless and entirely unfounded, originating from unverified and amateur research that lacks credibility, accuracy, and professional oversight,” the statement said.

“It is important to emphasise that a significant percentage of Premium Motor Spirit sold at NNPC retail stations in Lagos—where this deceptive video was created—is sourced from the Dangote Refinery, a strategic partner in promoting local production and energy security. Dangote Refinery adheres to strict industry standards, guaranteeing the quality of petroleum products supplied to our consumers,” the NNPC declared.

Reacting via various social media platforms, Nigerians said the claim in the video should be investigated even as they queried why the NNPC still sources fuel from the Dangote refinery when the Port Harcourt refinery is producing.

Calls were also made to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council and the NNPC to carry out similar experiments to ascertain the burn rate of NNPC petrol.

@Walemicaiah reacted to the experiment carried out by the content creator, saying: “It is actually one of the easiest experiments anyone can try. You don’t even need two generators – and that would speak better than anything.

“It is in the interest of the public and the FCCPC can indeed supervise this. Again, nothing bad once it checks quality expectation.”

@momolesho, an X user doubted the accuracy of the test: “That doesn’t mean that research is accurate because you cannot say all conditions are the same. Two generators were used. You need to use the same generator and make sure they are at optimal working conditions, that is, service the generator after each use. Use a better generator like Honda.”

Corroborating this, @wisebrown stated: “You are correct. That’s Research 101. The two carburetors might not be working at the same rate even though they are both new. The two engines might not have the same setting. With just these two reasons, the same fuel might burn at different rates in both generators.”

However, many said they have tested the fuel from both companies and they know the one with the lower burn rate.

@Bokanbature1 argued: “All that needs to be done is to switch fuel type and the two generators to get a more objective assessment. Either way, MRS fuel will trump the NNPC fuel, talking from personal experience.”

@adelacuna said: “NNPC should simply replicate the experiment and stop threatening their consumers.” Also, Fola Opeyemi asked the NNPC to carry out its test. “NNPC, you people should carry out your own experiments and show us the result. It is as simple as ABC,” Opeyemi submitted.

Another netizen, Sizzle, commented, “This ends the Dangote fuel discussions. We were all right. Dangote fuel lasts considerably longer. Can you imagine the difference?”

PETROAN backs NNPC

Meanwhile, PETROAN refuted the claim that the NNPC sells substandard fuel.

Following the viral video, PETROAN said it conducted rigorous testing on NNPC petroleum products and confirmed that they meet the highest industry standards.

“As part of our oversight function in the Nigeria Petroleum Industry, PETROAN engages independent standard laboratories to test and verify the quality of petroleum products before lifting from any depot or refinery. Our comprehensive tests include flash point, density, viscosity, sulfur content, water content, and ash content tests.





“The results of these tests are satisfactory, demonstrating that NNPC petroleum products meet and exceed the required industry standards. Specifically, the flash point test exceeds the minimum requirement, indicating a low risk of ignition. Density test meets prescribed density standards, ensuring optimal engine performance and fuel efficiency. The viscosity test falls within an acceptable range, ensuring smooth engine operation and minimising wear and tear.





“The sulfur content test meets regulatory limits, reducing the risk of engine corrosion and environmental pollution, and the water content test is well below the maximum allowable limit, ensuring fuel stability and preventing engine problems,” the association said in a statement on Sunday by its spokesman, Joseph Obele, who stressed that the ash content test meets regulatory limits, reducing the risk of engine wear and tear.





He added that the association is confident in the quality of petroleum products supplied by NNPCL, which he said adheres to strict industry standards.





“PETROAN encourages healthy competition among industry players, focusing on improving products and services, investing in research and development, and prioritising customer satisfaction. We promote fair competition and support the growth of the downstream petroleum sector in Nigeria,” he stated.





PETROAN National President, Billy Gillis-Harry, advised content creators to exercise caution and responsibility when sharing information on sensitive matters.



