Checking Of Pants And Bras Not Part Of Anambra Security Outfit's Mandate...Govt

The Anambra State government says the mandate of its recently set up security outfit Agunechemba does not include checking of ladies pants and bras

An official of the outfit who spoke with CKNNews on condition of anonymity last night was reacting to a viral video making the rounds on social media where some officials were seen announcing on public address system warning that it will arrest ladies that fail to wear underwear henceforth

According to the source " Such practices are not part of the mandate of the security personnel. Action will be taken "

The security outfit since it's inauguration have tried to nip the high level of insecurity in the State in the bud

It has arrested several undesirable elements terrorising the state including traditional herbalists engaging in rituals known as " Okeite "



