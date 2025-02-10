Why We Withdrew Suit At Supreme Court..Rivers State Govt Reacts To False Interpretations Of Supreme Court Decision

The Rivers State Government has reacted to decision of the Supreme Court on issues relating to the 2024 budget passed by three members of the House of Assembly

Contrary of the story being pushed around in the media , it was Governor SIM Fubara's team that withdrew the case

The case also has nothing to do with the defection of 25 members of the Assembly from PDP to APC





Full statement by the Chief of Staff to Governor Sim Fubara

This appeal SC/CV/1071/ 2024: GOV of Rivers State v Rivers State House of Assembly & Ors that came up today at the Supreme Court has become purely academic.

The case leading to this appeal was before James Omotosho as SUIT NO. FHC/ABJ/CS/1613/2023

It was filed on the 29th day of November 2023.

SUIT NO. FHC/ABJ/CS/1613/2023 pertains to the 2024 budget, which is no longer alive, the monies appropriated therein having been judiciously spent for the benefit of the good people of Rivers State

The 2024 budget became spent on the 31st December of 2024 fiscal year

The appeal is of no useful purpose in this year 2025, which has its own budget.

The only reasonable thing left to do in the circumstances was to withdraw the appeal and have it dismissed.

It would be most unwise to belabour the Honourable Court with academic appeals without any practical or utilitarian value.

It is important to note that after Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1613/2023 was filed on 29th November 2023, Martin Chike and his 26 friends defected from PDP to APC on the 11th Day of December, 2023. Their seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly became vacant.

This appeal that was withdrawn today has nothing to do with the seats of Martin Chike Amaewhule and his 26 friends in the Rivers State House of Assembly. The members of the public should not be taken in by the misleading propaganda by Martin Chike Amaewhule and his 26 friends