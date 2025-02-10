Portable Is Under A Spell...Sister

Gbemisola, the elder sister of Nigerian musician, Portable, has claimed that her brother is acting under the spiritual spell of one of their family members.

Gbemisola made this claim following the singer’s ongoing battle with the Ogun state government.

The Ogun state government on Thursday, Feb. 6, arraigned Portable, who is currently at large, for assaulting officials from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

He was arraigned with nine of his associates before Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court by the state police command.

Reacting to the development in a viral video circulating on X, Portable’s sister apologised for his actions, alleging that a family member is spiritually influencing the singer.

She said: “People of Nigeria, I greet you all. I’m Portable’s eldest sister, the first child of his mother. We are just three that our mother gave birth to.

“Portable has never stolen before. I have never come out like this to speak, and he hasn’t even posted me despite being his sister. But he is the only one taking care of the family. If not for him, I would have d!ed during my sickness.

“One of our family members, Akeem is the one casting spell on Portable, he is the one spiritually influencing Portable to misbehave and offend Nigerians.”