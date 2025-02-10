Immigration Officer Arrested With Assorted Guns , Arms In Abuja

Police operatives attached to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command have arrested a personnel of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) with assorted firearms and ammunition.

The suspect, whose identity is yet to be revealed, was apprehended around the Zuma area of the state Monday afternoon.

It was gathered that the officer who has not been able to give reasonable account of how he got the weapons and where he was taken them to, was suspected of possible arms deal with criminals.

According to sources, his arrest followed an intelligence report from informants about a missing person.

It was learnt that the weapons recovered from him included rifles and pistols.

“We recovered four AK-47 magazines; four magazines of CZ Scorpion rifle; two CZ Scorpion rifles, 139mm ammunition and two Diakon and CZ pistols,” said a source.

FCT Commissioner of Police (CP) Olatunji Disu confirmed the arrest of the suspect to our Correspondent.

He said the suspect was being interrogated, adding that further details would be provided later.

“They have just brought the suspect before me and he is being questioned. That’s all I can confirm at the moment,” he said.