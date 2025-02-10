Killers Of 3 Siblings Found In Freezer In Anambra Are Their Neighbours ..New Anambra CP

The new Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Mr. Livingstone Urutugu, revealed on Monday that the killers of three siblings found stuffed inside a refrigerator in Nnewi are residents of the same vicinity.

During his visit to the bereaved family, Urutugu vowed to unmask the perpetrators and ensure justice is served.

Barely two hours after assuming office at the state Police headquarters in Awka, the CP headed to Nnewi, emphasizing his commitment to reducing crime and criminality to its lowest level.

“We are here today for a spot assessment of the unfortunate murder of three siblings who were kept inside a refrigerator here in Nnewi,” Urutugu said.

“I am also here to console the family and reiterate the Anambra State Police Command’s resolve to address this heinous crime. Unlike incidents involving kidnapping or sudden disappearances, this case is particularly disturbing.

“We will unravel the circumstances and ensure the suspects are apprehended and brought to justice.”

The CP commended police officers for their efforts in combating crime and assured them of continued support.

He added, “Anambra people, alongside the state government through Operation Udo ga Achi, have shown collective resolve to condemn acts that threaten peace. I am pleased that the people are willing to work together to address security challenges, setting aside differences.”

Urutugu further outlined strategies to enhance crime prevention and intelligence deployment. He stressed the importance of collaboration with sister security agencies, vigilante groups, and community stakeholders.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and law-abiding, pledging that the Police would take a firm stance against all forms of criminality.



