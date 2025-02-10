Governor Sanwoolu Congrats Nigerian Born Ojomo For Winning Super Bowl

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated a Nigerian for winning the prestigious Super Bowl in United States of America

Here is his post

Congratulations to Morotoluwa Ojomo, @morojomo, a proud Lagos-born talent, for becoming a Super Bowl Champion with the Philadelphia Eagles!

Your journey from Lagos to the NFL exemplifies resilience, determination, and unmatched talent. You’ve made Lagos and Nigeria proud on the global stage.

As you continue to shine on and off the field, know that Lagos stands proudly with you. Your achievements inspire countless others, proving that Lagosians' potential is limitless.





Here’s to even greater victories ahead.