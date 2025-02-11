Uber Driver Stabbed To Death In Lagos, Car Stolen

The Lagos State chapter of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria has mourned the death of a 42-year-old e-hailing driver, Yusfat Ayinde, who was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants on Friday.





The chairman, Jaiyesinmi Azeez, who confirmed the incident on Monday said that the deceased was on duty in the evening when he was attacked.





He said Ayinde received a ride request through the e-hailing app and arrived at the designated location, where he was ambushed by a group of hoodlums.





According to him, the assailants fatally stabbed him in the process and fled with his vehicle.





He said, “Comrade Yusfat Olawale Ayinde is our member and the admin of a body of Professional Chauffeur in the state. He was tragically murdered in a brutal attack initiated by unidentified assailants. According to our findings, Ayinde received a ride request through the e-hailing app, and upon arrival at the designated location, he was ambushed by a group of hoodlums who requested him. The assailants fatally stabbed Ayinda and subsequently stole his vehicle.”





It was gathered that the deceased’s remains were dumped along the Agindigbi Road in the Ikeja area of the state from where it was conveyed to the morgue.





However, Azeez expressed concern over the safety of members of the union and advocated increased security measures for drivers in the area.





He added that the union had through its task force initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ayinda’s murder.





He said, “The task force is currently working in collaboration with the family and other authorities to gather evidence and identify the app through which the ride request was made. Efforts are being made to track down the assailants and bring them to justice.





“The task force will coordinate with law enforcement to enhance investigative efforts and leverage technology in tracking the assailants.”





Azeez explained that discussions were underway to implement additional safety protocols for e-hailing drivers, including possible emergency response systems and increased surveillance in high-risk areas.





“The union will continue to support Ayinda’s family and ensure they receive the necessary assistance during this tragic time. The Auaton Lagos State Task Force is committed to ensuring that justice is served and that steps are taken to prevent such incidents in the future. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses,” he concluded.





PUNCH Metro reported that the Lagos State Police Command arrested a 21-year-old US returnee, David Segun, and two others for allegedly killing an Uber driver in the Obalende area of Lagos State.





The Commissioner of Police, Ishola Olanrewaju, disclosed this while parading the suspects at the state command headquarters on January 12.





Olanrewaju disclosed that Segun and his friends, Emeka Akwara (19) Samuel Ariori (21) and Lukman Ariori (19) ordered an Uber ride from Chevron in Lekki to Obalende at midnight on Thursday, January 9.





He said upon arriving at a lonely area in Obalende, the suspects allegedly robbed and killed the Uber driver by stabbing him multiple times in the neck.



