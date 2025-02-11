INTERPOL Arrests 36 Nigerian Criminals, Recovers $3m

The International Criminal Police Organisation says it arrested no fewer than 36 suspects for offences bordering on fraud and human trafficking in a coordinated operation with security agencies in Nigeria.

A statement obtained on the INTERPOL’s website on Monday that the operation also led to the recovery of $3m among other exhibits.

According to the statement, three of the suspects were arrested for alleged sextortion, while the majority of other suspects were arrested for cyber fraud activities.

It read, “In a major blow to organized crime, 12 different Nigerian law enforcement agencies, supported by INTERPOL and AFRIPOL, have launched a sweeping operation that has resulted in the arrests of 36 individuals and seizures worth USD 3 million.

“Following two months of preparation, national authorities carried out increased border checks, targeted raids at identified hotspots and followed up on actionable leads over five operational days.

“Most arrests were made for cyber-enabled fraud and the vast majority of the detained suspects were under the age of 35, reflecting a trend of greater youth involvement in organised crime.

“Among the crimes uncovered, common tactics included ‘romance baiting’, in which criminals cultivate online relationships to manipulate victims into investing or transferring their money; investment and cryptocurrency scams, where perpetrators lure victims into fictitious financial schemes; and celebrity scams, which involve the impersonation of well-known figures to solicit money from fans. Three of the arrests were for sextortion, where the suspects were extorting money from victims to prevent the release of compromising or explicit material.”

The statement also noted that exhibits, including kilogrammes of cocaine, cannabis, cars and ammunition, were recovered during the operation.

“Notable seizures from the operation included 19kg of cocaine, valued at $2.8m; 51kg of cannabis; five cars; two weapons; and 215 rounds of ammunition. The action days also exposed cases of human trafficking, with the identification of 12 victims who had been lured abroad with promises of work but were instead forced into sexual exploitation or forced labour.

“The investigation led to the arrest of a female recruiter, who had posed as a victim to evade detection, and the seizure of USD 16,000 from her account.”





Reacting to the operation, INTERPOL’s acting Executive Director of Police Services, Cyril Gout, stressed the expansionist tendencies of organised criminal groups and the need to combat its global threat.





“West African Organised Crime Groups are considered to be among the most aggressive and expansionist criminal groups for their involvement in a broad range of illegal activities, from people smuggling, human trafficking, extortion and kidnapping to oil theft, cybercrime and money laundering.





“The success of this operation underscores the critical importance of sustained, multi-agency collaboration in disrupting these networks. By working together, at a national and international level we can effectively combat this global threat and bring justice to those affected by these crimes,” Gout said.



