How Content Creator Uncle Baba Was Arrested For cyberbullying May Yul Edochie

Content Creator Chidi Uzoma also known as Uncle Baba has been arrested for cyberstalking by the police

Nollywood Actress and entreprenur May Yul Edochie is responding to Chidi Uzoma, known as Uncle Baba, Baba De Baba, due to some claims he made about her.

He also posted a video saying May was trying to harm him and his family. He also accused her of kidnapping his son.

In a post, the actress’s lawyer confirmed that Baba De Baba was taken into custody for cyberstalking, cyberbullying. He added that the arrest happened after two weeks of police observation:

On December 12, we warned Uncle Baba to cease and desists from cyber-stalking Ms. Mary Yul-Edochie.

He ignored the warning. On December 17, 20024, a second warning was sent to him. Instead of hiring a lawyer for guidance, he bragged that he was untouchable. He intensified and escalated his attacks. He extended it to us and even to the court official who tried to serve him with court summons.

On January 9, 2025, we filed a criminal petition against him. Since the past two weeks, we tracked his movement. We also identified all the people he called and all the places he moved. The purpose of the tracking was to help the police to locate him and pick him up.

Two days ago, we lured him into believing that he was getting an endorsement contract. He was negotiating the endorsement contract, not knowing that we just want him to submit himself to the police.

We simply told him we were a company looking for an Ambassador to promote our product. We told him that we have seen his work and how intelligent he is. He believed us. We asked him how much he would charge for his services. He said he wanted “N10,000,000 plus allowance for each appearance”.

We promised to give it to him. We gave him appointment for 11:00am this morning for him to come and sign the contract and receive the initial payment.

He came. He walked in on his own. They gave him a chair. They also gave him a pen for the contract he was to sign. When he stretched his hand to take the pen, he was handcuffed and arrested. He is now being processed by the police.





Source :Maria Ude Nwachi