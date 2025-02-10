Gunmen Kill ECWA Pastor In Gombe





Gunmen have killed a pastor at Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Reverend Bala Galadima, in Lubo, Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State.

It was gathered that the pastor was k!lled in the community in the early hours of Sunday, February 9, 2025.

A resident of Lubo and an eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the gunmen stormed the town at about 1 a.m., announcing their presence with gunshots.

The resident disclosed that the gunmen first visited the ECWA Church in the community before proceeding to a nearby compound where they stole some money.

He said the assailants entered the compound, stole N300,000 and then ransacked the houses in the compound and afterwards asked for the deceased’s house which was a fence away.

The witness said on getting the information, the gunmen proceeded to the pastor’s house where they shot him at the upper part of his back.

He added that community had been thrown into mourning, saying many residents were yet to recover from the incident.

Confirming the incident, the Gombe State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, said it was a case of robbery leading to the death of the cleric.

Abdullahi stated that the Gombe State Commissioner of Police, Bello Yahaya, who visited the hospital where the body of the deceased was taken to, had deployed a team of special squad of personnel to the area.

He expressed optimism that the culprits would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The issue is a robbery because they entered into the house at night and maybe they attempted to rob him but unfortunately from the way he was shot at the back, maybe he was trying to escape which is natural and normal and he was shot,” the police spokesman said.

Abdullahi debunked issue linking the incident to suspected bandits, noting that the state had no history of banditry.

“We have coordinated a special operation and we are confident that the culprits would be arrested,” he added.

On why the incident occurred despite the ban on night-time movement by the police, Abdullahi said the restriction was only effective in Gombe metropolis.

He, however, said Yahaya had directed all Area Commands in Gombe State to replicate the restriction on night-time movement across the state.