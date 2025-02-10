Wema Bank Kicks Off 80th Anniversary Celebration with “80 Years of Spreading Love” Valentine Campaign

Wema Bank has kicked off its 80th-anniversary celebration with the launch of its “80 Years of Spreading Love” Valentine campaign, running from February 1st to 28th, 2025. This campaign is the first in a series of exciting activities leading up to the bank’s grand 80th anniversary on May 2, 2025, and is designed to reward customer loyalty, strengthen connections, and create unforgettable experiences through 80 Acts of Love.









With rewards tailored for every customer segment, Wema Bank is rolling out ₦11,000,000 in cash prizes, gift cards, movie tickets, spa treatments, fitness access, and Uber vouchers for young professionals and students.





Women and families will enjoy free SARA health consultations, business promotions, and networking opportunities, while Diaspora and Prestige customers can access discounted loans, cashback rewards, and priority banking services.





SMEs and entrepreneurs aren’t left out, as they’ll benefit from free delivery services, business training sessions, Meta advert credits, and promotional support, alongside up to 15% off CIG Motors products and 5% off Green Asset products with free StarTimes decoders and a six-month subscription.









The “80 Years of Spreading Love” campaign is just the beginning of a year-long celebration honoring the customers who have journeyed with Wema Bank over the past eight decades. To take part in the rewards, customers simply need to download ALAT and follow Wema Bank on social media for updates on exclusive benefits throughout the season of love.



