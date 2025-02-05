We’ll Not Allow Gov Oborevwori, Okowa To Join APC .. Omo-Agege

Former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has declared that the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and his predecessor, former governor Ifeanyi Okowa, will never be allowed to join the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“Soon, we will have three senators, and I am aware that the three PDP House of Reps members are joining APC.

“Some House of Assembly members will also join us. We welcome everyone except Oborevwori and Okowa. They should remain in PDP and rebuild their party.

“Some House of Assembly members will also come to APC. You know that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s government is punishing Delta State House Assembly members.

“You can’t even speak as a member; if you dare speak, you will be slammed with suspension. So, they are all coming, and we welcome them.

“The only two people who are not welcomed are Governor Sheriff and Okowa. They should remain in PDP and build their party.

“Stay united, stay strong, and thank you once again for your dedication and hard work,”

