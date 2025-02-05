50th Anniversary: Unical Honors Ikpeazu As University Ambassador

The immediate past Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has been nominated by the University of Calabar (UNICAL) as an Ambassador of the University in recognition of his contributions to society and his exemplary representation of the institution.

Dr. Ikpeazu, who obtained a Doctorate in Biochemical Pharmacology from UNICAL, was commended as a distinguished alumnus who has upheld the university’s values of excellence and integrity. The nomination is part of the university’s 50th-anniversary celebrations, scheduled for March 2024.

Professor Florence Banku Obi, the 11th and first female Vice-Chancellor of UNICAL, led a delegation that included Professor Eyong Ubana Eyong, Chairman of the UNICAL @ 50 Planning Committee to present the award nomination letter to Dr. Ikpeazu in Abuja.

According to Professor Obi, the university nominated the former governor for the prestigious award, in recognition of the exemplary manner in which he has upheld its integrity, both in Nigeria and abroad.

“On behalf of the Council, the Vice-Chancellor, and the Senate of the University of Calabar, we are here to officially inform you of your nomination by the Central Planning Committee and the UNICAL Alumni Association for the conferment of the title of Ambassador of the University during the ‘UNICAL at 50’ Golden Jubilee Anniversary.”

“In nominating you for this prestigious award, the university has considered your success in applying the knowledge and skills acquired at UNICAL in your professional career.

“The university also recognizes the exemplary manner in which you have upheld its integrity, both in Nigeria and abroad, as well as your past and future contributions to the development of your alma mater and your service to the nation.”

Expressing his appreciation for the recognition, Dr. Ikpeazu reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the university’s legacy.

“I am deeply honored by this recognition. My time at UNICAL played a pivotal role in shaping my leadership approach. As Governor, the knowledge I acquired at the university helped me implement innovative solutions, such as the cement rigid pavement technology in road construction, which has proven to be a lasting solution to infrastructural challenges.”

He pledged to continue supporting the university’s growth and maintaining the values that have made UNICAL a distinguished institution over the past five decades.

With this nomination, Dr. Ikpeazu joins an elite group of alumni who have made significant contributions to society, further strengthening UNICAL’s reputation as a hub for academic excellence and leadership development.