EFCC Raids National Hajj Commission HQ Over Alleged N90bn Fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided the headquarters of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in Abuja on Tuesday amid allegations of fraud and misappropriation of funds.





The raid, which took place at 11 a.m., resulted in the detention of NAHCON’s spokesperson, Fatimah Usara, along with three other unidentified staff members. The operatives arrived with a valid warrant of arrest, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.





This operation is part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged mismanagement of a N90 billion intervention fund intended for the 2024 Hajj.





A source at the EFCC headquarters informed Vanguard of these developments, highlighting the gravity of the allegations against NAHCON.





The EFCC’s actions follow a previous raid by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) at the same commission, adding to the scrutiny surrounding NAHCON’s financial practices.





When approached for a comment, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale declined to provide an immediate response but indicated that further details regarding the arrests and the investigation would be shared in due course