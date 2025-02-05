UNILORIN Undergraduate Allegedly Commits Suicide

A 200-level Mass Communication student of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, has allegedly committed suicide over economic hardship.

It was gathered that the student (name withheld) took a poisonous substance at his residence at the Oke-odo axis of Tanke, Ilorin.

According to report, the deceased ended his life last week when his roommate had left for lectures.

“We just returned to find a suicidal note that explained his inability to cope again and decided to take the substance and d!ed,” a friend who preferred anonymity stated.

Before his death, the student was on a Cumulative Grade Point Aggregate of 4.5 academic standing.

A source in the university who pleaded anonymity told the publication that the deceased was being trained and sponsored by his widowed mother.

He said the deceased committed su.!cide “due to alleged inability to meet his financial obligations because of the current economic situation in the country.”

He added that the young man lost his father a few years ago, leaving his retired school teacher mother with the responsibility for his academic obligations.

A roommate said the deceased has been having a financial crisis since last year when he resumed the university.

“We have been assisting in our own little way by contributing some funds for his tuition fees and buying foodstuffs for him,” he said.

A senior officer in the school who sought anonymity confirmed the event to journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday.

He described the incident as a shocking and sad one.