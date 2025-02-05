165 Illegal Immigrants Arrested In Kebbi State

No less than 165 illegal immigrants are now in police net in Kebbi State.

The immigrants are from Burkina Faso, Mali, Ivory Coast, Benin Republic, and Niger Republic.

They were arrested in a three-bedroom flat where they reside in the Kuwait area of Birnin Kebbi, the State capital.

Public Relations Officer of Kebbi State Police Command, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, said they got intelligence on the presence and operations of the illegal immigrants.

CSP Abubakar said preliminary investigations has revealed that the suspects were residing in Nigeria without valid documentation and were allegedly involved in the Qnet Ponzi scheme.

“During the operation, 35 Burkina Faso nationals, 110 from Ivory Coast, 11 from Benin Republic, five from Niger Republic, and four from Mali were taken into custody,” he said.

Following their arrest, the suspects have now been handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kebbi State Command, for further action.