Warrant Of Arrest On Reno Omokri Still Stands..Reno Omokri

James Paul Adama, the Convener of the Concerned Christian Youth Forum, has described as untrue the recent claim by Reno Omokri that the warrant of arrest issued against him by a court has been quashed.

Recall that the court, presided over by His Worship, Chief Emmanuel A. Iyanna, issued the remand warrant against Omokri through an ex-parte motion filed by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on January 13, 2025, for defaming Christianity and harassing religious leaders online.

However, Omokri, in a post on his Facebook page, claimed that the order had been vacated by the court.

The Concerned Christian Youth Forum, which launched the petition, said Reno’s claim is false and misleading.

Adama, in a statement on Monday, said that contrary to Omokri’s claim, Pastor Paul Enenche never at any point initiated or filed any legal case against him.

He vowed that the group’s primary goal is to put an end to the disparaging remarks and cyberbullying directed at Christianity and its leaders.

His statement reads: “I am here today to correct a false assertion made by Reno Omokri and his legal team regarding the claim that his remand warrant was quashed. It is simply untrue and has been made with the intention of creating a deceptive narrative.

“It is important to set the record straight and to ensure that the public is not misled by this misinformation. The matter is ongoing.

“To clarify the matter and set the records straight, contrary to Reno’s misleading claims in his malicious report, Dr. Paul Enenche has never at any point initiated or filed any legal case against him.

“The case in question was brought forward by the concerned Christian youths, not Dr. Enenche, and we have already addressed this fact in our previous media conferences.

“Reno must take responsibility for his actions and face the concerned Christian youth, who are the rightful parties in this matter.





“I am perplexed as to why Reno Omokri and his lawyer would attempt to deceive the public by claiming that the magistrate dismissed his case.

“The truth of the matter is that Reno Omokri is still facing legal proceedings, and the claim that his remand warrant has been quashed or that he has been cleared of any wrongdoing is false.

“This misrepresentation of facts is typical of Omokri’s modus operandi, as he has long sought to subvert the truth in order to suit his own agenda

“The fact remains that the absence of Reno Omokri’s name from the FIR is merely a procedural issue and does not absolve him of any wrongdoing. As the legal process moves forward, it will be up to the courts to determine the veracity of the allegations and deliver justice accordingly. I have obtained the CTC of the court ruling of that day, and it is contrary to the assertion being peddled by Reno Omokri and his co-traveler.





“The misguided ploy of Omokri and his cohort amounts to little more than a desperate attempt to divert attention from the stark reality. This is to remind Reno Omokri that no matter how far he runs, the long arm of the law will, inevitably, catch up with him.





“The Concerned Christian Youth Forum, mindful of this truth, will pursue legal recourse through established channels, confident that the justice system will shine a light on Reno’s unscrupulous tactics.”