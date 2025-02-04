Kenya Airways Reacts To Altercation Between Nigerian Passenger And Airline Staff At Nairobi Airport

Kenya Airways has released a statement following a viral social media video at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)

The video showed a Nigerian passenger causing a commotion at the airline's transfer desk in Nairobi

The airline explained the cause of the misunderstanding between the lady and its staff, saying it does not tolerate abuses of passengers

According to a press statement issued by Kenya Airways sent to CKNNews ,the airline said that it condemned an incident where a Nigerian passenger caused a disturbance at its transfer desk in Nairobi.

According to it ,this followed a viral social media video showing a verbal exchange between the passenger and a Kenya Airways agent at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

It revealed that the Nigerian woman was travelling from Lagos to Nairobi, Paris, and Manchester.

She travelled to Nairobi for her connecting flight (Nairobi-Paris) but did not have a Schengen Visa, which is a requirement for her to enter any European Union Country.

Kenyans, Nigerians engage in online war after passenger threw used sanitary pads at KQ staff The airline offered the passenger an alternative to travel through London and onward to Manchester, which she refused.

"Unhappy with this option, the guest demanded accommodation, which Kenya Airways does not provide where boarding is denied because of visa requirements.

It is the responsibility of passengers to ensure they have the necessary documentation for their journey. The guest resorted to inappropriate behaviour by removing and throwing three used sanitary pads at our employees.

We strongly condemn such conduct. While we remain committed to delivering exceptional service, we expect all interactions to be based on mutual respect," said KQ in a tweet posted on Monday, February 3.

The national carrier added that it does not tolerate any abuse from either its staff or guests.

Kenya Airways said upon conducting investigations, it established that the video does not provide full context. The airline reported the matter to the relevant security agencies, which have assumed further investigations.

Meanwhile the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has summoned the airline for further brief on the incident