Ondo Deputy Governor Allegedly Incurs N130m Hotel Bills

The continued stay of Ondo State Deputy Governor, Olayide Adelami, in hotels one year after his inauguration, has raised concerns in the state. The state government was alleged to have spent over N130 million on hotel bills.

A source stated that the deputy governor does not live in the Government House because of the poor state of the official quarters, which had been converted to an office.

Also, the Director of Student Mobilisation of the Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council, Ijanusi Olawale, alleged that the state government had been squandering the resources of the state on the accommodation of the deputy governor.

Ijanusi, in a statement, urged the state government to channel the money used for lodging the deputy governor and his aides in hotels to sectors like education and health, among others.

However, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Digital Media, Rahman Adekunle Yusuf, said Adelami occasionally stayed in a hotel apartment in Akure as his official government quarter is under renovation.

He said: “It is noteworthy that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has ordered the renovation of the deputy governor’s official residence, which will be completed soon.

“It is on record that no deputy governor has occupied the said lodge since the first tenure of the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, including Agboola Ajayi.”

“The hotel accommodation provided for Adelami is a room and parlour for him alone, and none of his aides has ever stayed in the hotel with him, as we all have our accommodations in different places within the Akure metropolis.