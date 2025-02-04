Doctor Pays Tribute To US Based Nigerian Colleague Who Recently Committed Suicide

A Nigerian doctor, Tobechukwu Ezeobi, has mourned her friend, Dr. Ikenna Erinne, who allegedly committed suicide in the U.S.

In a Facebook post on Monday night, Dr. Ezeobi described Ikenna as a charming, humble, affectionate doctor.

“Rest on dear brother. Rest on ‘my senior colleague’ (lol inside joke). Rest on… to the one with the warmest smile, highly infectious laughter and greatest sense of humor. To the most CHARMING, HUMBLE, AFFECTIONATE, INTELLIGENT AND EASY GOING doctor (cardiologist) I ever knew, rest easy… till we meet to part no more,” she wrote.





Recall that Dr. Erinne, a US-based cardiologist was said to have taken his life on Sunday, January 26, 2025, following a prolonged child custody battle with his ex-wife, Suzzette Chibuogu.

It was initially reported that a US court ruled in favour of Chibuogu and ordered him to pay $15,000 in monthly child support.

His father-in-law, Francis Van Lare initially said “the child support was set that much” because the late doctor’s son is physically challenged child and needs special care.

In a subsequent post, he refuted claims that Ikenna took his life due to financial strain from a $15,000 monthly child support ruling.

According to him, the child support was only $1,900 which the late doctor paid partially sometimes.