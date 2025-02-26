US Waives Visa For 40 Countries ( See Full List )

The United States of America has released the list of eligible countries for its 2025 Visa Waiver Programme.

Among other African countries, Nigeria, South Africa, and Ghana are not listed in the new visa waiver programme for 2025 as the country introduces policy updates on permit privilege eligibility and others.

The US Department of State recently announced the 2025 visa waiver programme (VWP) update, featuring a revised list of eligible countries and new travel policies.

This update simplifies visa-free entry into the United States for millions worldwide, making business, tourism, and transit travel more accessible.

However, as the new VWP brings exciting opportunities for international travellers from many countries, some others are regretting the new development.

The 2025 visa waiver programme includes 40 countries whose citizens can now travel to the United States without a visa.

This year, Romania has joined the list as a new entrant. However, Taiwan and the United Kingdom remain eligible under specific conditions.

According to the US Bureau of Consular Affairs website, the Visa Waiver Programme allows most citizens or nationals of participating countries to travel to the United States for tourism or business for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa.

The agency stated: “Travellers must have a valid Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) approval prior to travel and meet all requirements explained below. If you prefer to have a visa in your passport, you may still apply for a visitor visa.”

What is the US visa waiver programme means

The visa waiver programme allows travellers from eligible countries to visit the United States without a visa for up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes.

Instead of going through a lengthy visa process, eligible individuals can apply for an electronic system for travel authorisation (ESTA) before departure.

What changed in the 2025 VWP

While most of the VWP list remains unchanged, adding Romania marks a significant update. The U.S. has also focused on enhancing security checks and prioritising countries with strong diplomatic ties and border security standards.

Nevertheless, Romania, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom are excluded from the U.S. visa and interview waiver programme for 2025.

Here is the full list of eligible countries:



1. Andorra

2. Australia

3. Austria

4. Belgium

5. Chile

6. Czech Republic

7. Croatia

8. Denmark

9. Estonia

10. Finland

11. France

12. Germany

13. Greece

14. Hungary

15. Iceland

16. Ireland

17. Italy

18. Israel

19. Norway

20. Poland

21. Portugal

22. San Marino

23. Singapore

24. Slovakia

25. Japan

26. Slovenia

27. Latvia

28. South Korea

29. Liechtenstein

30. Spain

31. Lithuania

32. Sweden

33. Luxembourg

34. Switzerland

35. Malta

36. Netherlands

37. New Zealand

38. Qatar

39. Romania

40. Morroco