US Waives Visa For 40 Countries ( See Full List )

The United States of America has released the list of eligible countries for its 2025 Visa Waiver Programme.
Among other African countries, Nigeria, South Africa, and Ghana are not listed in the new visa waiver programme for 2025 as the country introduces policy updates on permit privilege eligibility and others.
The US Department of State recently announced the 2025 visa waiver programme (VWP) update, featuring a revised list of eligible countries and new travel policies.
This update simplifies visa-free entry into the United States for millions worldwide, making business, tourism, and transit travel more accessible.
However, as the new VWP brings exciting opportunities for international travellers from many countries, some others are regretting the new development.
The 2025 visa waiver programme includes 40 countries whose citizens can now travel to the United States without a visa.
This year, Romania has joined the list as a new entrant. However, Taiwan and the United Kingdom remain eligible under specific conditions.
According to the US Bureau of Consular Affairs website, the Visa Waiver Programme allows most citizens or nationals of participating countries to travel to the United States for tourism or business for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa.
The agency stated: “Travellers must have a valid Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) approval prior to travel and meet all requirements explained below. If you prefer to have a visa in your passport, you may still apply for a visitor visa.”
What is the US visa waiver programme means
The visa waiver programme allows travellers from eligible countries to visit the United States without a visa for up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes.
Instead of going through a lengthy visa process, eligible individuals can apply for an electronic system for travel authorisation (ESTA) before departure.
What changed in the 2025 VWP
While most of the VWP list remains unchanged, adding Romania marks a significant update. The U.S. has also focused on enhancing security checks and prioritising countries with strong diplomatic ties and border security standards.
Nevertheless, Romania, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom are excluded from the U.S. visa and interview waiver programme for 2025.
Here is the full list of eligible countries:
1. Andorra
2. Australia
3. Austria
4. Belgium
5. Chile
6. Czech Republic
7. Croatia
8. Denmark
9. Estonia
10. Finland
11. France
12. Germany
13. Greece
14. Hungary
Related News
15. Iceland
16. Ireland
17. Italy
18. Israel
19. Norway
20. Poland
21. Portugal
22. San Marino
23. Singapore
24. Slovakia
25. Japan
26. Slovenia
27. Latvia
28. South Korea
29. Liechtenstein
30. Spain
31. Lithuania
32. Sweden
33. Luxembourg
34. Switzerland
35. Malta
36. Netherlands
37. New Zealand
38. Qatar
39. Romania
40. Morroco