Lagos House Speaker Meranda Agrees To Step Down

Indications emerged that the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mrs Mojisola Meranda, may step down her position as speaker but on the condition that it must be done during plenary, Vanguard has learned.

Recall that the House adjourned sitting indefinitely on Monday, February 17, after 36 members out of 40 passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of Mrs Meranda.

Also recall that following the intervention of some leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Assembly crisis, it was resolved that Mrs Meranda would step down as the Speaker to pave the way for Lagos West to produce the Speaker.

Multiple sources said that though Mrs Meranda has agreed to step down from her position, it was agreed that it must be done during plenary.

It was further gathered that Meranda might be asked to return to her former position as the Deputy Speaker.

One of the sources said: “If the Speaker would agree to resign, it has to be done during plenary when the House reconvenes.

“There are procedures for doing things like that. Madam Speaker cannot just resign like that without due process.

“It has to be during plenary and until plenary is reconvened, we cannot say otherwise. We cannot say when the House will reconvene, therefore, the status quo remains.”

Another source told Vanguard that the party has sent delegates from Abuja to intervene in the lingering crisis in the House. Things may normalise anytime soon.

“They are doing everything within their power to ensure there is peace in the Assembly. Some of our leaders including former APC National Chairman, Bisi Akande; former Ogun State governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; and Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Pius Akinyelure, stepped in to mediate.”

It was further gathered that some key figures held an initial meeting with principal officers and House members over the weekend, with a follow-up meeting expected soon.

It was also gathered that the delegates from Abuja, who are already having a series of meetings with other stakeholders, have been making efforts to ensure that peace returns to the House.

Lagos West to produce next Speaker

Meanwhile, the Speakership will be zoned to Lagos West where eight lawmakers have been pencilled down to take over the reins of power.

Eight lawmakers including, Messrs Setonji David, representing Badagry Constituency 2, Temitope Adewale, representing Ifako-Ijaye 1 Constituency, Kehinde Joseph, representing Alimosho 1, Adedamola Kasunmu representing Ikeja 2, Lukman Olumoh representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun 1, Wale Rauf Sulaimon, representing Mushin constituency 2, Nureni Akinsanya, representing Mushin Constituency 1, and Surajudeen Tijani, representing Ojo 2, have been penciled down for the Speakership position.











