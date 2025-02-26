United Airlines Flight Forced To Make Emergency Landing In New Jersey

A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey following a possible mechanical issue mid-flight.

The plane was carrying nearly 200 passengers.

According to Fox News, citing flight tracking data, the flight took off from Newark Airport and was en route to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

A spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey stated that the pilots turned the plane around and returned to Newark approximately one hour into the flight.

In a statement, United Airlines confirmed that there were 176 passengers and six crew members on board when the potential mechanical issue occurred.

“United flight 1544 to Las Vegas returned to Newark Liberty International Airport to address a possible mechanical issue,” the spokesperson said. “The flight landed safely, and all passengers deplaned normally at the gate.”

The spokesperson also noted that United provided passengers with an alternative aircraft to continue their journey to Las Vegas.

The airline did not immediately specify the nature of the mechanical issue.

This emergency landing is the latest in a concerning trend of recent air travel incidents in the US