US, UK Patients Now Seek Medical Care In Nigeria ..Health Minister

The Federal Government has said that Nigeria’s health sector has greatly improved so much so that it is now attracting patients not just from the West African subregion but also from countries as far as the United States and the United Kingdom.





This Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, February 4.





“People are now beginning to come from the subregion, and even from faraway places like the UK and the US, to receive quality healthcare in Nigeria.





Despite the challenges we face, significant progress is being made, and the transformation promised by President Tinubu is already taking shape.” Pate said