Police Arraign Married woman For Refusing To Marry Man After Claiming To Be Single And Collecting N607,500 From Him In Ekiti

A 31-year-old married woman identified as Ajayi Esther, was today February 4 arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly refusing to marry a suitor despite collecting the sum of N607,500 from him.

Ms. Esther is standing trial on a three-count charge of fraud, impersonation and breach of peace. During the court hearing, the prosecutor, Insp Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 1 at about 10:00a.m in Ado-Ekiti.

Adeniyi told the court that Esther met the complainant, Ajayi Oluwabusuyi, and lied to him that she is single. He explained that on the pretext of agreeing to marry him, the defendant collected N607, 500 from the complainant in the preparation for their engagement ceremony, which she failed to follow through.

Adeniyi also alleged that Esther falsely presented herself as a teacher at Egiri Oke Comprehensive school in Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government area of Ekiti State.

He said the defendant conducted herself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 186, 393 and 181(1)(d) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

When the charges were read to her, Ms Esther pleaded not guilty. Her lawyer, Mrs Joy Raphael, urged the court to grant her bail, with a promise that she would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Dolamu Babalogbon, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until March 5 for hearing.