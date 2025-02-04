How Gunmen Killed Adokie Amieseimeka Stadium CSO, Son In Rivers

Nigeria:The Rivers State Commissioner of Police,CP Olugbenga Adepoju has ordered deployment of massive and appropriate intelligence to apprehend the killers of Richard -Tmothy Jaminiwa aged 59, the Chief Security Officer(CSO) of Adokiye Amieseimeka International Stadium,Omagwa,PortHarcourt and his 23 year old Son Tola Silas.

Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command,SP Grace Iringe Koko made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday 4th,February,2025.

“The Rivers State Police Command is aware of a tragic incident which occurred on 31st, January, 2025, at about 2340hrs in Rivers State, where one Mr Timothy a 59-year-old Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Adokiye Amieseimeka International Stadium, Omagwa, Port Harcourt and his first son were brutally murdered by unknown gunmen.

“The Igwuruta Division of the Rivers State Police Command received a report from Omolara, Timothy’s daughter, stating that four unknown gunmen ambushed her father and son, shooting them severely on the head, resulting in their death.

“The police swiftly responded to the scene, recovering three expended AK-47 ammunition. The victims were rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries and were confirmed dead by the Doctor on duty.

“The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga Adepoju has directed the deployment of all necessary intelligence to apprehend the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice” SP Koko said.

The statement added that Rivers State Police Command has been proactive in addressing crime in the state, it is working tirelessly to ensure that justice is served in this recent case.

