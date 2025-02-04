I Promise Not to Disappoint Lagos State And My Gender For Believing In Me ..Lagos Speaker Meranda

The newly elected Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Labrat Meranda, has assured Lagosians and her gender of her unwavering commitment to excellence and service.

While addressing her guests and fellow lawmakers, Meranda stated, "I promise not to disappoint my gender and Lagos State as you have believed in me." This declaration underscores her dedication to inclusivity, good governance, and the advancement of policies that will benefit all residents of the state.

Her election marks a significant milestone in Lagos State politics, reinforcing the increasing representation of women in leadership roles. As Speaker, Meranda is expected to lead the legislative arm in enacting progressive laws, fostering development, and ensuring effective governance.

Her supporters have expressed confidence in her ability to drive positive change and uphold the trust placed in her by her colleagues and the people of Lagos State.