Update On Boy Allegedly Drugged, Raped By Popular Chief In Delta

A young man is currently battling for his life after he was allegedly sodomised by an unnamed Chief in Warri Delta

This was a post by a human rights activist Israel Joe on the incident

Little early afternoon of today the 6th of February 2025, my team and I visited the St. Melvin hospital Warri on the case of the boy who was senselessly drugged and rąped by a popular Chief in Warri.

The Chief had told the boy to come over to collect some clothings when he compelled the boy the eat food he offered him after asking the boy if he has fvcked before.

The unsuspecting young boy whose mother is a de@f and dumb and has longed lost the father, went ahead to eat the food already having “weed” or “india-hemp” substances. The young boy dosed off only to see the Chief bursting his anÛs .





He was too weak to shout out the pains he felt as Bl00d and faeces rushed out of his anus. He later found himself unconsciously soaked at the hospital, waking up to see his deaf and dumb mother cleaning bl00d from the bed of the hospital as well as several pounds of bl00d fixed already at him.

As the said Chief feels he is the owner of Warri, we shall tell him that he is a nobody before the law.

Full details tomorrow...

Comr. Israel Joe

Civil Rights Leader

CKNNews cannot confirm as at the time of this report if the incident has been reported to the police

Attempt made to get the comments of the state police spokesperson on the incident was unsuccessful



