A Catholic Priest has been abducted in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja

CKNNews gathered that Rev Fr. Cornelius Manzak Damulak of the Catholic diocese of Shendam, Plateau State, was kidnapped in the early hours of 6th February, 2025 at his residence in zone 2 Bwari area of the FCT

According to a bulletin released by the Catholic Church, until his abduction, Rev Damulak was a student of Veritas University Abuja





The FCT Police Command have not issued any statement on the incident