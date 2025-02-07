Breaking :Human Rights Lawyer Deji Adeyanju Petitions EU , USA , UK , Canada Govt , Seeks Visa Ban On Police Spokesman Adejobi, Family

 Human rights lawyer and activist Deji Adeyanju has formerly written a letter to the European Union,  United States of America,  United Kingdom as well as Canada to place a visa ban on the spokesman of the Police ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi and his family 

Adeyanju is a statement posted on his verified social media handles accused the FPRO of human rights abuses and gagging freedom of speech 

This was his post 

"We have petitioned the US, UK, Canada & EU to place Visa Ban on Police PRO Muyiwa Adejobi and members of his family for his numerous crackdown against freedom of speech in Nigeria. We will take other constitutional steps against him and other anti democratic elements."




Cknnews investigation revealed that Adeyanju and Adejobi have been having a running battle for sometime now over what the lawyer termed arbitrary use of the 2015 Cybercrime law to gag Nigerians and incarceration of Nigerians under flimsy excuses 

Adejobi on his past has been indirectly attacking Adeyanju without mentioning his name 

His latest post was tagged 

"Activism is not a profession..... beware of any activist who doesn't have a profession."

The police spokesman has not reacted to the latest development

