Gov Eno Showers N550m On Farmers, Entrepreneurs , Sports Champions

In fulfillment of his promise to encourage talents, promote creativity, hard work and revive the passion for agriculture, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has showered rewards to the tune of N550 million on Akwa Ibom indigenes who have shown distinction in their various endeavours





In what was tagged, "An Evening of Grants and Empowerment", N25 million was awarded as grants to 50 winners of the ARISE Home Farms Contest and N300 million as grant to 400 female youths under the Entrepreneurship Accelerator Programme-3.





Others were N20 million prize money to winners of the 2023 Governor's Cup Tournament, N155 million prize money to 31 Local Government Areas that participated in the 2024 Christmas Unplugged cultural display competition and N32 million to 32 outstanding Civil Servants, as well as several other on-the-spot cash awards and car gifts.





Addressing the gathering, the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, said the event underlined his administration's commitment to promoting entrepreneurship, food security through agricultural ventures, celebrate excellence, passion for good works and the spirit of healthy competition among Akwa Ibom people in their various fields of endeavours.





The Governor stressed that his administration remains committed to gradually moulding and building Akwa Ibom into a destination of choice saying, "We are gathered to reaffirm commitment to food security and agricultural sustainability through our various initiatives.





"We are gathered to empower and encourage small and Medium scale enterprises, ensuring they leverage their skills and creativity to stimulate economic growth and personal development.





"We are here to celebrate passion, excellence and the spirit of healthy competition, whether through sports, service delivery or entrepreneurship. Tonight, we are here to celebrate what Hapy Hour represents: rewards for hardworking, talent, creativity and industry. When you put in the work, you should also take the time to celebrate your effort.





"We are here to celebrate a milestone for our young female youths that have have just graduated from the Leadership and Entrepreneurial school. You have always been our cheer leaders, but tonight we are your cheerleaders. That's why we are here tonight. We are here to celebrate that.





"We are here to celebrate Akwa Ibomites. We are here to celebrate you who have decided to arise to our call that everyone can own a farm, even if it is a home garden," he said.





The Governor further assured that his administration will not relent effort at making the people the centre of governance, uphold the principles of accountability and probity and ensuring transparency, inclusivity and fairness in implementation of policies and programmes.





"We are a peaceful, hospitable and blessed State with one of the finest cuisines in the nation. Our road network is among the best in the country and our Ibom Air continues to set a standard in aviation excellence. So we invite the world to come, invest, live and thrive in our State," Governor Eno said.





Setting the tone for the event, the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah said it was basically a fulfilment of promise to the different sets of beneficiaries, adding that there was need to celebrate them and have a happy hour.





In their different explanations of the processes through which the beneficiaries emerged, the Head of Civil Service, Elder Effiong Essien, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT, Dr. Frank Ekpenyong and Permanent Secretaries in the Ministries of Culture and Tourism, and that of Sports, Mrs Grace Akpan, and Mrs Rose Bassey respectively, gave clarity on the transparency, fairness and due diligence employed to ensure probity, while also extolling the magnanimity and inclusiveness of the Governor.