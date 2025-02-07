FRSC Suspends Fake Plate Number Enforcement As Police Shoots Officer In Lagos





A man in a police uniform has shot and wounded a yet-to-identified official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos.

The incident happened on Thursday while officials of the Lagos Sector Command of the FRSC were on an enforcement drive to implement the nationwide launch of the agency’s operation to combat the menace of fake number plates.

The Lagos Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, who was supervising the official launch, declined to speak about the incident.

Hamzat, however, pleaded with journalists to be patient to enable him to get to the root cause of the unfortunate occurrence.

It is unclear if the shooter is an official of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). Police authorities in Lagos have not also commented on the matter as of the time of this report.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Sector Command of the FRSC has suspended the launch of its operation to combat the menace of fake number plates.

Hamzat said this while briefing journalists in Lagos on the outcome of day one of the enforcement.