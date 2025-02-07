Labour Party Blames Gov Soludo For Assassination Of Anambra Lawmaker

The Labour Party (LP) has expressed deep shock and condemnation over the assassination of Hon. Justice Azuka, a lawmaker representing Onitsha 1 North Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

Azuka was reportedly abducted on December 24, 2024, while returning home along Ugwunaobankpa Road in Inland Town, Onitsha. His decomposing body was later discovered near the 2nd Niger Bridge.

In a statement signed by Obiora Ifoh, the party’s spokesman, the killing was described as another tragic indicator of the deteriorating security situation in Anambra under the administration of Governor Charles Soludo.

“Anambra has fully assumed the state of war, where life has suddenly become nasty, brutish, and short because the present leadership has completely lost the willpower to enforce law and sanity,” he said.

The party also referenced the unresolved abduction of Obiora Agbasimelo, its gubernatorial candidate in the last Anambra election, who was kidnapped during his campaign and remains missing till date.

LP criticised the state government’s failure to safeguard lives, highlighting the constitutional obligation of any government to ensure the security and well-being of its citizens.

The party emphasized that the kidnapping and subsequent murder of a sitting lawmaker represents an alarming escalation of insecurity in the state.

While acknowledging reports that some suspects have been arrested in connection with Azuka’s murder, the Labour Party called for a thorough investigation to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the killing.

“We are not suggesting political motives, but we are not unmindful of the circumstances that led to Hon. Azuka regaining his mandate after a court ruling ousted the previously declared winner from another party,” the party said.

The party urged its members in Anambra to remain calm and allow security agencies to carry out their investigations, while also encouraging them to stay resilient in the face of this tragedy.

“We also extend our deepest condolences to his family and pray for strength during this difficult time.”