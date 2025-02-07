Billionaire Bill Gates Gets New Girlfriend After Divorce

In a recent interview on the Today show, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates opened up for the first time about his relationship with Paula Hurd. The 69-year-old shared his happiness, saying, “I’m lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula. We’re having fun, going to the Olympics, and enjoying many great experiences together.”

Paula Hurd, a philanthropist and developer, was previously married to former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd until his passing in 2019.

Gates and Hurd were first spotted together in 2022 and made their relationship official in early 2023. They have been seen together at various events, including the Paris Olympics, the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, and Anant Ambani’s wedding.

In an interview with the Times of London, Bill Gates acknowledged that his divorce from Melinda French Gates after 27 years of marriage remains the biggest regret of his life.

While he expressed greater happiness in his current life, he candidly admitted that the divorce was an incredibly difficult period for both him and Melinda, lasting for at least two years.

In the aftermath of the divorce, Bill Gates acknowledged his shortcomings, admitting to causing pain to Melinda during their marriage. He specifically mentioned an incident involving an affair with a Microsoft employee, stating, “I certainly made mistakes, and I take responsibility.”

He emphasized that delving into specifics was not constructive but acknowledged the harm caused. Another significant factor contributing to the separation was Bill’s past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



