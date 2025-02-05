Suspended Ogun " Slapping " Oba Remanded In Prison, Unable To Meet Bail Conditions

  The suspended Olorile of Orile Ifo, Oba Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, has been remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) facility in Ilaro after failing to meet his bail conditions.

The embattled monarch, who appeared before a Magistrate Court in Ifo on Tuesday, was granted bail under strict conditions, including two sureties in the sum of N5 million each, who must be residents within the court's jurisdiction. However, as of Wednesday, he had not fulfilled these conditions, leading to his continued detention.

The spokesperson for the NCS, Yinka Odukoya, confirmed the development to journalists in Abeokuta. He stated, "Yes, he is in our custody, and this definitely means that he was unable to perfect the bail conditions as granted by the court yesterday. However, as soon as he is able to do so, he will be allowed to go."

Oba Ogunjobi is facing a three-count charge, including conspiracy, assault, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace. His legal troubles have continued to draw attention within the state, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his suspension and subsequent legal battles.


