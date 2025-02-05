Breaking: PDP BOT Meets , Affirms Ude-Okoye As National Secretary





The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recognized Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the substantive National Secretary of the party.





This, it said, is in full obedience to the declaratory Judgment of the High Court of Enugu State, which has also been upheld by the Court of Appeal of Nigeria.





BoT announced their recognition after its emergency meeting that held in Abuja on Wednesday.





Below is the resolution of the BoT meeting;





Communique issued at the end of the Emergency Meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Today, Wednesday February 5, 2025 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, Presented by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara





The Board of Trustees of the PDP at its emergency meeting today, Wednesday February 5, 2025 thoroughly considered critical issues in the Party and resolved as follows:





1. The Board of Trustees asserts its position as a prominent ORGAN of the PDP as enshrined under Section 13 (1)(r) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017)





2. The BoT also asserts its inherent authority under Section 32 (5)(a) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) which empowers it to “ensure highest standards of morality in all the activities of the Party by acting as the conscience of the Party, with powers to call to order any officer of the Party, whose conduct falls below the norms;”





3. The BoT in exercise of its constitutional powers received, exhaustively considered and hereby adopt the report of its committee led by Barr. Kabiru Tanimu Turaki SAN on the issue of the National Secretary of the PDP especially with regard to the declarative judgment of the High Court of Enugu as upheld by the Court of Appeal.





4. Consequently, the BoT by adopting the report recognizes Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the substantive National Secretary of the PDP in full obedience to the declaratory Judgment of the High Court of Enugu as also upheld by the Court of Appeal there being no contrary or overriding judgment from any Court of superior jurisdiction.





5. The BoT charges the National Working Committee (NWC) to recognize and immediately swear in Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the National Secretary of the PDP in obedience to the Judgment of the Court of Appeal.





6. The BoT urges all party organs, critical stakeholders, leaders and members across the country as well as all democracy development partners and institutions to be guided by the judgment of the Court of Appeal with regard to the position of the National Secretary of the PDP.





7. The BoT commends the PDP Governors’ Forum, the National Working Committee, South East Executive Committee and all other organs of the Party for their steadfastness in upholding the provisions of the Constitution and operational Guidelines of the PDP.





8. The BoT expresses satisfaction with the PDP Governors’ Forum and the National Working Committee (NWC) for their concerted efforts in finally setting Thursday, March 13th, 2025 as the date for the much-anticipated National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of our Party especially bearing in mind that the NEC meeting is the platform for critical deliberations that will shape the future of our party and by extension, the future of Nigeria.





9. The BoT unanimously passed a Vote of Confidence on the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara and Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Senator Ahmed Makarfi for their outstanding leadership in piloting the affairs of the BoT and stabilizing the Party





10. The BoT urges all members of the Party to remain united and continue to work together to strengthen our party to reclaim its rightful place in the leadership of our country.