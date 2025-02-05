Senate Approves Sack of Suspended Adamawa , Sokoto, Abia REC

The Senate has approved the dismissal of Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa State, alongside Nura Ali (Sokoto) and Prof. Ikemefuna Uzochukwu (Abia), for alleged violations of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Act

The decision followed a formal request from President Bola Tinubu, urging the Senate to terminate their appointments over allegations of electoral misconduct.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele moved a motion invoking Section 157 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which grants the Senate the authority to approve such dismissals.

The motion secured the signatures of 91 senators, surpassing the required two-thirds majority.

The affected RECs were previously suspended in 2023 over various allegations, including electoral infractions, compromise of election results, and dereliction of duty.

Hudu Yunusa-Ari (Adamawa REC) was Suspended by former President Muhammadu Buhari after illegally declaring a governorship election result, usurping the role of the Returning Officer.

Nura Ali (Sokoto REC) was accused of compromising the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections through incompetence and corruption.

According to the senate leader they are Reports that indicate he confessed to accepting $150,000 from politicians under DSS investigation.

Prof. Ikemefuna Uzochukwu (Abia REC) was Alleged to have mishandled logistics and election processes, abandoned his duty during the governorship and state assembly elections, and refused to reschedule supplementary elections.

The Senate emphasized that the decision aligns with the 10th Senate’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, electoral integrity, and good governance.

Following deliberations, Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the motion to a voice vote, after which it was unanimously approved.