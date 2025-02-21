Student Dies As Classroom Collapses In Yobe

One student was reportedly killed when parts of a classroom block collapsed at the Government Girls Science and Technical College, GGSTC, Potiskum, Yobe State.

According to reports, the incident occurred during class hours on Thursday.

Other students were injured in the incident.

It was gathered that the injured students were rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

Details of the cause of the incident have not been ascertained as of the time of filling in this report.

Government Girls’ Science and Technical College Potiskum is a public science and technical boarding school established in 1979 to provide girl-child education in Yobe State

