Rivers: Crisis With Wike Led To My Freedom .. Fubara

Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State has declared that his crisis with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike led to his freedom to govern the state.

Fubara made the remark while receiving the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev Henry Ndukauba and bishops of the church at the state’s Government House in Port Harcourt, the state Capital.

He recalled Ndukauba’s efforts to end the crisis between him and Wike.

Despite efforts by President Bola Tinubu and other political stakeholders, the crisis had continued.

Fubara said: ‘’God has a way of doing his things. Maybe if we had got peace, I wouldn’t be enjoying the freedom that I am enjoying today.

“I start first in a very unusual way to say thank you. This appreciation would have come much earlier. Many of you here may not understand why I am thanking him.

“When the crisis started, as a man of God who believes that the two main parties (Fubara and his immediate predecessor, Nyesom Wike) are people from his communion, he made several phone calls and booked several appointments but none of them was granted to him.

‘’I want to thank him for what he did even though it didn’t yield the required result, but you see God has a way of doing his things.

‘’So at times, God will be saying let the trouble be there so that there will be peace. But that is not to say that we encourage trouble.

‘’ Peace remains the best thing, both internally and externally because it attracts development."