Tinubu Signs Bills Establishing New Federal Universities In Osun, Ekiti

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday assented to two separate bills establishing the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies, Iragbiji, Osun State and the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State. 

This was disclosed by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement he released on Thursday.

According to him, President Tinubu said these specialised institutions will address the educational needs of the populace while driving research and innovation and contributing to the country’s overall economic growth and development.

Tinubu also said that the institutions will serve as training grounds for developing agriculture, science and technology professionals and enhancing Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global economy.

According to the National Universities Commission (NUC), Nigeria currently has 63 approved federal universities, 63 State universities, and 149 private universities.

On February 3, 2025, the President approved establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET) in Ogoni town of Tai, Rivers State.

The President also consented to the Federal Government’s takeover of a forfeited private university in Southern Kaduna and its transformation into a federal university.

