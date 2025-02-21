FG Terminates Contract Of 98km Oyo-Ogbomoso Road Awarded To RCC

The Federal Government, on Thursday, disclosed that it has terminated the contract of 98 km Oyo-Ogbomoso road awarded to RCC Construction Company.

The Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi disclosed this at Oyo Federal Roads Stakeholders Engagement, entitled: ‘Enhancing Federal Roads in Oyo State; Challenges and Sustainable Solutions’ held in Ibadan capital of Oyo State.

The minister, who was represented, said the project is long overdue but he assured the public that it would soon be re-awarded to another contractor in no distant time.

Expressing displeasure over the state of the road, lawmaker representing, Ogbomoso North, South and Oriire Federal Constituency, Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, lamented that none completion of the road as when due, has stampeded the economic growth of not only the area but Oyo state in general.

He also said the number of road crashes being witnessed on the road are alarming.

Stakeholders from Iseyin-Oke-Ogun to Saki, also complained about the bad state of the road.

They also complained that the Ago Are-Igboho-Kishi-Ehin Igbeti road among others are impassable.

Also there were complaints about the Oyo end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which the stakeholders lamented is already collapsing.

Meanwhile, contractors handling the Ibadan-Oyo Expressway at the cost of N3.5 billion, Ibadan-Ife Road at N4.5 billion among others complained about lack of funding.

They assured stakeholders that if adequate funding is available, the contract would be completed soon.