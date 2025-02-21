You Inspired Me Into Politics...Tinubu Tells IBB

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday reflected on a moment when he boldly confronted former military President Ibrahim Babangida, telling him he had missed a historic opportunity.

Babangida, who ruled Nigeria from 1985 to 1993, was the country’s head of state when Tinubu was elected to the Senate in 1992 to represent Lagos West.

Speaking at a book launch in Babangida’s honour, Tinubu recalled how he challenged the former leader for repeatedly postponing the inauguration of elected officials after their victory at the polls.

He admitted that he feared imprisonment for confronting the then-head of state.

Tinubu recounted, “One thing I will never forget: you were in office, and you acknowledged that we were elected, yet you kept postponing our inauguration.

“Then you summoned us to Abuja. When we became restless, you called us to the International Conference Centre. I sat there, listening in my radical manner, convinced that you wouldn’t inaugurate us yet again.

“Before we even returned to the hotel, it was locked—and no key!

“Later, when Dele Cole invited me to make a remark, I confronted you. I told you that you had the opportunity to make history that day, but you failed to seize it. I asked, ‘Why not inaugurate us? Why are you calling us back and postponing it again?’

“They thought I would end up in jail. But at the end of my remarks, you came forward, shook my hand, and I will never forget that moment.”

Meanwhile, Tinubu also praised Babangida’s contributions to nation-building and credited the former military leader with inspiring his political journey.

“General Ibrahim Babangida, without you, people like me wouldn’t be in politics. You inspired some of us,” President Tinubu stated.

He continued, “Your progressive revolution — you said you wanted young, brilliant people in politics — back then in Dodan Barracks. You inspired some of us. And when we look at the programmes, many of us gathered here today for this library project can see the vision of a leader.

“Thank you for who you are. As for the book, I haven’t read it yet, but I have taken my copy, and I will read it.

“Without you, people like me wouldn’t be in politics. Your progressive revolution, your insistence on bringing young, brilliant minds into politics — you inspired us.”

In his remarks, Babangida reflected on his decision to annul the June 12, 1993 election.

Thirty-two years later, he maintained that his actions were taken in what he believed to be the country’s best interest.







