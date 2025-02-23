Stay Away From Secretariats, Gov Adeleke Urges Newly Inaugurated LG Chairmen

Governor Ademola Adeleke has called on the newly inaugurated local government council chairmen to stay away from the secretariats to avoid a clash with APC members.

It should be noted that the APC and PDP have been at loggerheads over control of the council secretariats following judgements from the Federal High Court and Appeal Court on the local government dispute.

Governor Adeleke, while speaking at the swearing-in of the newly elected council chairmen at the front of Banquet Hall, Government House, Osogbo, said it became necessary not to go to the secretariats to avoid clashes with APC members who, aided by security operatives, forcefully took over the secretariats.

His words, “I urge you and your councilors to please stay away from the council secretariats to avoid any clash with those whom the police had aided to occupy the local government secretariats forcefully. An Osun State High Court had affirmed the vacancies in both the Chairman and Councilors positions in all of Osun State Local Governments before your election on the 22nd February 2025. We will, therefore, rely on the judiciary to ensure a peaceful removal of those illegally occupying the local government secretariats.

“We are equally aware of the legal controversies that dogged the holding of the election. It is, however, a thing of joy that the facts are out in the public domain, and we are satisfied that we are on the side of the law within the context of the rule of law and the Constitution.

“Please be patient and always abide by the rule of law.”

While commending President Bola Tinubu for refusing to follow the path that could plunge the state into chaos, he urged the newly elected council chairmen to deliver the dividends of democracy in line with the PDP manifesto.

“I congratulate all newly elected council chairmen and councillors. You have the mandate to deliver good governance in your respective local governments. I charge you to develop plans of action within the manifesto of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). As our government is transforming the state for the better, I call on you to be agents of change, community developers and deliverers of democracy’s dividends.

“I should not end this address without acknowledging the contributions of Mr President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I am most grateful to Mr President for rejecting efforts by some forces to plunge Osun into chaos. I assure Mr President of our commitment to the rule of law and the constitution for conflict resolution and governance process”, he added.



